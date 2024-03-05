Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $48.06 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $48,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.50. 1,261,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,430. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.33. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $177.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

