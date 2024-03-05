Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $50.25 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,132,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in PPL were worth $50,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in PPL by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. PPL’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

