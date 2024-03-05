Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $50.67 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $50,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 466.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CB traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.89. 489,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $257.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

