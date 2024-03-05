Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $61.47 Million Stock Holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,781 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 5.72% of Disc Medicine worth $61,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $32,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 2,041.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 479,082 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,942,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,000 shares of company stock worth $21,795,348. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.24. 187,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,570. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

