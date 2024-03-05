Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $62.19 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,669 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.19% of Otis Worldwide worth $62,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

