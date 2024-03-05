Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 102,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Target worth $44,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 26.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after buying an additional 1,415,900 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $19.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.67. 16,422,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,139. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $171.24.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.