Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 222,500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.19% of Global Payments worth $55,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Global Payments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GPN stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $129.73. The stock had a trading volume of 546,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average is $122.86.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

