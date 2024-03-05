Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 854,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,763 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $60,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

CL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,777. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

