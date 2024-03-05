AES (NYSE:AES) Trading Up 5.6%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.97. Approximately 1,756,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,486,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Get AES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Insider Activity

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.