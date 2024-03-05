Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Africa Oil Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Africa Oil stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,752. The company has a market capitalization of $728.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. Africa Oil has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

