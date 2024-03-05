AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

