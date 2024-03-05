Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CEO Brian Goff Sells 4,156 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Goff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Brian Goff sold 7,635 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $165,221.40.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $277,397.34.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

AGIO traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 458,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,719. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

