Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.16. 465,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,327.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 68,582 shares of company stock worth $4,024,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADC. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

