Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT Raised to $43.00 at HC Wainwright

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 100,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,071 shares of company stock worth $605,921 over the last ninety days. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

