Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Raised to $7.50 at UBS Group

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. 166,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $258.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.53. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 121.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

