Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 46,388 Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,500,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,147,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,961,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $184,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,381 shares of company stock valued at $571,166 over the last quarter.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Savers Value Village stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. 79,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Stories

