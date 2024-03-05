Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 8,100 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

