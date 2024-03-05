Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.02 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,177. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

