Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $974,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.81. 422,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,728. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average is $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

