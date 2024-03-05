Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $646,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,979 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOCS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. 167,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,908. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

