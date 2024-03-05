Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 17,993 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,421,000 after purchasing an additional 351,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,246,000 after buying an additional 56,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,812,000 after buying an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 112,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.