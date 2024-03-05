Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,854 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Playtika were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Playtika by 86.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 134,195 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 129.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 135.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 401,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 230,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Playtika Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PLTK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 634,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,286. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

About Playtika

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

