Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 61,322 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,322 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Dada Nexus worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $8,113,000. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,281,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after acquiring an additional 788,425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 135.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 692,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 654,146 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.66.

Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 420,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,295. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

