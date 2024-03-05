Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 134.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,249. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $146.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 233.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,455. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

