Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Acquired by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,490,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after buying an additional 195,916 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,672,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 1,448,978 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,266,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,218 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,483 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,553. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $802.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $10.25.

Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $452.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.22 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

