Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Tops $2.07 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $175.88 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00063082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00022338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00018319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,055,695,155 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

