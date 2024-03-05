Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Decreased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 349,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 103,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.46. 10,955,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,409,094. The company has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

