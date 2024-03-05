Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$89.00 at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATD. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

TSE ATD traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$84.24. 65,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,384. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$59.95 and a 52-week high of C$87.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$80.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$76.58.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

