Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Teleflex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Teleflex by 26.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TFX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.88. 89,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,510. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

