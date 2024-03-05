Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1,409.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,939 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Owens Corning by 26.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 100,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 73.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 55,830 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Owens Corning by 21.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 330,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after acquiring an additional 58,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $151.36. The company had a trading volume of 201,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average of $139.41. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $160.18.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

