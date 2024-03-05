Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 422.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Casey’s General Stores worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.5% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY stock traded down $11.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.51. 186,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,825. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $314.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.38.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

