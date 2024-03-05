Alps Advisors Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 380.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,647 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 310,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.