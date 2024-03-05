Alps Advisors Inc. Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $151.29. The company had a trading volume of 182,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $131,357.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,659 shares of company stock worth $2,113,842. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.