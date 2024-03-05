Alps Advisors Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 437.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,985 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of New York Times worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.51. 554,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,170. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

