Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $59,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 775.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 608.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.84. 21,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.53. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

