Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,519 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $192.54. The stock had a trading volume of 748,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,321. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

