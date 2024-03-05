Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,336 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

NYSE:SSD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,537. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $215.01.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $502,759. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

