Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 155,127 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2,019.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,807 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155,127 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tapestry worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,531. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

