Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,262 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 126.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of RLI worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,866,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.18. 37,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,055. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

