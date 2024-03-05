Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,272 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,095. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at $167,219,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

