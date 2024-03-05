Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 89,361 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.33. 2,540,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,846,967. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

