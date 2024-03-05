Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,352 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.46. 91,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,710. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,970 shares of company stock worth $2,332,665 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

