Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 99,548 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,548 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Gold Fields worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 16.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. 2,878,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,375. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

