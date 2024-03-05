Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $144,098,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $1,624,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $37.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $738.20. 1,018,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a PE ratio of 92.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $749.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.54. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.