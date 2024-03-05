Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.53. 2,102,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,478,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATUS

Altice USA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934,099 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Altice USA by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,159,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,364 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 242,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.