Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Update

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,200 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 324,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,174.0 days.
Altus Group Price Performance
ASGTF remained flat at $36.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31.
About Altus Group
