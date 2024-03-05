ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $20.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $732.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

