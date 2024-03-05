Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.83. The company had a trading volume of 136,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

