Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Shares Gap Down to $17.34

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $16.00. Amer Sports shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 1,751,292 shares changing hands.

AS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

