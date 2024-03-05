Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,805,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.71. 1,248,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,582. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.